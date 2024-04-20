Longstanding Sheffield Ford dealership replaced by Chinese electric car showroom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chinese electric car showroom has opened in Sheffield replacing a site that sold second hand Ford vehicles.

Lookers has opened its first BYD dealership in the UK, at Savile Street East near Spital Hill. It was home to an approved used Ford centre for years.

BYD (Build Your Dreams) has just overtaken Tesla as the world’s top selling electric carmaker.

Ryan Smith, general manager at Lookers BYD Sheffield, said: “It’s a really exciting time for BYD and we’re looking forward to sharing all the exciting things the brand has to offer with our customers.

“Already, we’ve got more than 80 vehicles on site, bringing in BYD’s three electric car models, the Dolphin, the Atto 3 and the SEAL, as well as BYD’s first EV van in the UK, the ETP3, with plans for more vehicle launches over the next two years.

“At the moment, all vehicles are new, with used vehicles to join our stock as time goes on.

“We’re delighted with the level of interest we’ve had so far as more and more customers engage with the BYD brand and the exciting possibilities of EV driving. We anticipate further expansion in the future in terms of stock and staff, with more models joining the range over the coming years.”