Longstanding Sheffield dealership Lookers Ford adds electric car showroom from leading Chinese firm BYD
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lookers Ford, one of the Steel City’s longest standing used car traders, has added a showroom for BYD vehicles at its site in Savile Street East near Spital Hill.
BYD - Build Your Dreams - is a Chinese firm who has overtaken Tesla as the world’s top selling electric carmaker.
Ryan Smith, general manager at the new ‘Lookers BYD Sheffield’, said: “It’s a really exciting time for BYD and we’re looking forward to sharing all the exciting things the brand has to offer with our customers.
“Already, we’ve got more than 80 vehicles on site, bringing in BYD’s three electric car models, the Dolphin, the Atto 3 and the SEAL, as well as BYD’s first EV van in the UK, the ETP3, with plans for more vehicle launches over the next two years.
“At the moment, all vehicles are new, with used vehicles to join our stock as time goes on.
“We’re delighted with the level of interest we’ve had so far as more and more customers engage with the BYD brand and the exciting possibilities of EV driving. We anticipate further expansion in the future in terms of stock and staff, with more models joining the range over the coming years.”
Lookers announced its partnership with the Chinese car brand last year, saying it reflected its commitment to being “the UK’s number one choice for all-electric driving.”
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said that the BYD showroom had replaced the Ford dealership when this is not the case. This story has been updated to reflect this.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.