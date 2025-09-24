Lloyds Bank closures: 49 UK Lloyds, Halifax and Royal Bank of Scotland branches to close in 2026 - full list
- Lloyds Banking Group will close 49 branches across the UK between January and October 2026
- Closures affect 26 Lloyds Bank, 10 Halifax, and 13 Bank of Scotland locations
- Customers can still use remaining branches, the Post Office, PayPoint locations, and mobile apps
- LINK is recommending 11 new banking hubs to support communities impacted by closures
- All affected staff will be offered alternative roles, with no direct job losses from the closures
A major banking group has announced plans to close 49 branches across the UK next year, affecting Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland sites.
Lloyds Banking Group said the closures are scheduled to take place between January and October 2026, reflecting an ongoing shift towards online banking.
The bank confirmed that 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax, and 13 Bank of Scotland sites will shut.
After these closures, the group will be left with 705 branches nationwide: 359 Lloyds, 269 Halifax, and 77 Bank of Scotland locations.
Lloyds has said that all staff affected will be offered alternative roles within the business or at other branches, ensuring no job losses directly due to the closures. But for customers, the change may mean longer journeys to visit their nearest branch.
While physical branches are being reduced, Lloyds has said that customers still have multiple ways to manage their money, and that over 21 million people already use its mobile apps for everyday banking.
Those who prefer in-person service can use any remaining Lloyds, Halifax, or Bank of Scotland branch, visit the Post Office, or deposit cash at more than 30,000 PayPoint locations across the UK.
Cash access network Link said it was recommending 11 new banking hubs after the closure announcement, to help communities affected by closures.
These hubs will provide essential services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, helping to bridge the gap where local branches are closing.
This latest round of closures follows a broader trend across UK high streets, with NatWest announcing last week it would shut 46 mobile branches.
Both moves highlight the banking sector’s response to declining in-person visits, as more customers move towards digital banking solutions.
Which Lloyds Bank branches are closing?
For customers wondering whether their local branch is affected, Lloyds Banking Group has published a full list of the 49 locations that will close
It is worth checking in advance and planning any essential branch visits before closures take effect.
Lloyds Bank
- Alfreton, Derbyshire – January 19
- Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales – January 12
- Bideford, Devon – January 13
- Harborne, West Midlands – October 9
- Camborne, Cornwall – October 7
- Chepstow, Monmouthshire, Wales – October 7
- Chester-le-Street, Co Durham – January 14
- Deal, Kent – January 22
- Fleet, Hampshire – January 13
- Gillingham, Dorset – January 8
- Gorseinon, Swansea, Wales – October 12
- Havant, Hampshire – January 19
- Hedge End, Hampshire – January 21
- Hedon, Yorkshire – January 28
- Ivybridge, Devon – January 14
- Lewes, East Sussex – January 19
- Mitcham, London – January 8
- New Addington, London – January 14
- Okehampton, Devon – March 25
- Penzance, Cornwall – January 21
- Petersfield, Hampshire – January 21
- Ryde, Isle of Wight – January 21
- Stamford, Lincolnshire – January 20
- Swadlincote, Derbyshire – January 20
- Totnes, Devon – January 8
- Totton, Hampshire – January 19
Halifax
- Buxton, Derbyshire – January 20
- Camborne, Cornwall – October 7
- Deal, Kent – January 22
- Hastings, East Sussex – January 22
- Havant, Hampshire – January 15
- Middleton, Greater Manchester – January 8
- Seaford, East Sussex – January 19
- Skipton, Yorkshire – January 26
- Wandsworth, London – January 15
- Yeovil, Somerset – January 12
Bank of Scotland
- Bellshill, North Lanarkshire – January 12
- Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – January 22
- Dingwall, Easter Ross – March 25
- Erskine, Renfrewshire – January 13
- Gairloch, Wester Ross, – January 15
- Glasgow Anniesland – January 12
- Grangemouth, Falkirk – October 9
- Hawick, Roxburghshire – October 7
- Largs, North Ayrshire – March 25
- Larkhall, South Lanarkshire – January 8
- Nairn, Highlands – January 20
- St Andrews, Fife – January 20
- Tain, Highlands – January 12
