New Sheffield shopping hub Leah’s Yard has suffered its first business casualty in recent weeks, despite a strong start.

Dream Life Deli has relocated to The Moor Market and rebranded as ‘Besty Tasty’ after opening as one of the original vendors in Leah’s Yard.

Shazad Abadi, owner of Besty Tasty, said: “Leah’s Yard was too quiet. I was happy there for a month... I thought it would be better there but it was too quiet.”

Dream Life Deli was one of the original businesses to open in Leah’s Yard - a cobbled trading hub filled with independent shops on the ground floor and offices on the upper floors.

Ms Abadi’s decision to move came after a tremendous start to life for the business, when hundreds flocked to visit the reinvented, restored and historic home of former industrial workshops after it reopened in August 2024.

The deli offered a range of salad options, along with desserts and cold drinks, but as the colder months drew in, footfall fell.

Ms Abadi ran a similar business in her home country of Iran. She said: “I came here, saved money and opened my business again. I was very happy when I opened it but unfortunately it wasn’t too good. I don’t know why.”

Luckily, The Moor Market seems to be a better fit for the deli, which now offers a much wider range of food options including doner meat and homemade meals, as well as the salad menu used in Leah’s Yard.

Ian Proctor, proprietor of the Mester’s Market in Leah’s Yard, is still very optimistic with the state of play at the retail hub.

“It was really, really busy up to Christmas,” he said. “Everything is quiet in January so it’s hard to make a prediction. Many of the offices workers aren’t back yet either which is why it may feel less busy.

“[Leah’s Yard] has brought something positive to the city centre.”

The Star has contacted the developers of Leah’s Yard to ask if there were any plans for the now empty Dream Life Deli unit.