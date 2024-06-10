Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is moving from a kiosk on High Street at the megamall

Italian cosmetics brand, KIKO MILANO, is set to open the doors to its brand-new store in Meadowhall.

The new store, which is on lower High Street, between Pretty Green and Jack Wills and opposite Mango, is the latest arrival following the opening of fashion retailer Zara earlier this month. The business will be closing a kiosk in the mall nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KIKO MILANO is opening its first Sheffield shop on lower High Street, Meadowhall

To celebrate the store opening on Friday June 27, the first 100 customers to make a purchase will receive a KIKO tote bag, and the first 50 will receive a free product.

Free make-up services, fun competitions, mocktails and branded sweet treats will also be available on the day.