KIKO MILANO Meadowhall: Italian cosmetics brand opens first standalone store in Sheffield
Italian cosmetics brand, KIKO MILANO, is set to open the doors to its brand-new store in Meadowhall.
The new store, which is on lower High Street, between Pretty Green and Jack Wills and opposite Mango, is the latest arrival following the opening of fashion retailer Zara earlier this month. The business will be closing a kiosk in the mall nearby.
To celebrate the store opening on Friday June 27, the first 100 customers to make a purchase will receive a KIKO tote bag, and the first 50 will receive a free product.
Free make-up services, fun competitions, mocktails and branded sweet treats will also be available on the day.
Paul Devin, of KIKO MILANO, said: “We are delighted to be opening our first ever standalone store in Sheffield. Meadowhall is particularly a key location for us as a brand and an important shopping centre for us.”
