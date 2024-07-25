Danish retailer, JYSK, opened up its first store in the city, on the Queen’s Road Retail Park this morning, with the manager cutting the tape before applauding the first customers into the shop.

And we have put together a gallery, with 14 pictures showing how the new store looks inside and out.

There were also free pastries for visitors to the shop, as the Sheffield firm Forge Bakehouse had been brought to the event to dish out food from a stall outside the shop.

There was also a DJ playing music this morning near the entrance to the shop, close to the stairs.

Bosses at the shop say it is designed to create an inviting and inspiring environment for shoppers with the latest retail concepts, adding JYSK customers can expect to shop everything from outdoor living collections, furniture, accessories, soft furnishings, and lighting. In addition to bringing affordable Scandi-chic homeware to Sheffield.

There are discounts of up to 80 per cent off some of the products during the opening week.

Among the first to use the shop was Wendy Robertson, from Intake.

She said: “I think it’s very good for Sheffield, a new shop. I’ve bought a doormat and some bedding. There’s a good selection of items. Similar to Ikea type homeware, it’s very good.”

Maureen Akitt, and husband Graham, from Lowedges were also at the shop on the first morning. Maureen said: “I think it’s wonderful. it’s very reasonably prices and well set out.

“They’re helpful if you want assistance. We bought some cushions and a scraper to clean windows with. It’s something we need in Sheffield now, with all the shops that are closing.”

