If you’re on the hunt for work and fancy something a little bit out of the ordinary, Indeed, the leading job advertising website, has posted several new roles based in and around the city.
These are the most unusual and exciting jobs in Sheffield you could apply for, from a social media influencer role at a nightclub to a marketing job at Porsche.
1. Train driver
TransPennine Express is looking for a professional Qualified Train Driver to help them deliver operational excellence across their extensive rail network. A Salary of £58,000 is available plus benefits including a pension, free travel on TPE services and discounted travel with other train operating companies. The ideal candidate will be responsible for the safe and timely transportation of customers. Visit https://uk.indeed.com/
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Social media influencer
CODE nightclub on Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre is looking to hire a social media influencer to help grow their social channels. The ideal candidate will earn £25 per hour for part-time work and will be responsible for social media content on all event nights. To apply visit https://uk.indeed.com/
Photo: Google
3. Beauty Supervisor at Flannels
Flannels is looking for a Beauty Supervisor to work in their Meadowhall store. The ideal person will be passionate about the beauty industry and beauty trends and will have good customer service skills. You will receive ongoing training, coaching and support with many opportunities to progress. To apply visit https://uk.indeed.com/
Photo: Flannels
4. Groundperson at Sheffield United
Sheffield United Football Club is looking for a ground person to carry out general grounds duties such as cutting the grass, watering the pitch, marking the pitch and match preparations. The successful candidate will work across two sites, Bramall Lane stadium and Sheffield United Training Academy located at Shirecliffe. The closing date for applications is December 31. To apply, visit https://www.sufc.co.uk/club/vacancies/vacancy-groundperson
Photo: Nathan Stirk