Thankfully, there are plenty of jobs available at the moment; and here are nine with salaries of £25,000 or more that are currently being advertised on jobs website, Indeed.
Good luck with the job hunting!
1. Employment advisor
The Growth Company is advertising for a full-time and permanent employment advisor, with the main purpose of the role to support unemployed jobseekers with finding and sustaining employment, engage with employers and make local communities aware of the benefits of their service. The salary is between £25,500 - £27,500 a year. The closing date is October 3, 2021.
Photo: JPI
2. Data Assistant
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals is advertising for a data assistant. They are searching for an individual with experience of working with databases and manipulating and analysing data to join the NIHR Sheffield Clinical Research Facility Operations Team. The role is permanent and the advertised salary range is:£25,655 - £31,534 a year. The closing date is: October 7, 2021.
Photo: Chris Etchells
3. Data collection assistant
The South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive is looking for a data collection assistant. The right candidate will deliver a comprehensive and confidential administration support service to ensure the efficient operation of the Data Services team including the preparation, collation, and distribution of documentation as directed by the Data services manager, including budget, payroll, procurement/invoicing, work programmes, client specifications, project documentation, survey templates, letters and reports and presentations to ensure the smooth running of the office. The advertised salary range is: £40,000 - £50,000 a year.
Photo: jpress
4. Executive personal assistant
The Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is looking for an executive personal assistant for a permanent role. The new postholder will work closely with a friendly and supportive team as well as clinical and corporate colleagues and the Executive Group to support a first-class Finance team to ensure we provide the best possible care to patients and deliver the best value for money for the people of Sheffield, South Yorkshire and beyond. The advertised salary is: £25,655 - £31,534 a year
Photo: Scott Merrylees