Indian takeaway plan for empty shop in Sheffield suburb

A banner has appeared above the former Ruchi site on Barber Road, in Crookesmoor, announcing plans to create an Indian takeaway at the site.

The new venue would be run by Tiffin Takeaways, which aleady runs takeaway venues from sites in Gleadless, Dronfield and Chesterfield.

The banner over the door at the shop stated: “New to Walkley – part of the Tiffin Takeaways family. Opening soon.”

The venue had been an Indian takeaway in the past, under the name Ruchi.

No comment was available from the company today. And no date has yet been announced for the venue to open