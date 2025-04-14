I spent 4 hours with the Nintendo Switch 2 and this is what I learnt

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:07 BST
After years of rumour and speculation, the Nintendo Switch 2 is real - and it is almost here. The highly anticipated console was fully revealed earlier this month.

I was invited to an event at the ExCeL London to spend four hours with the console by Nintendo UK. It gave me a real sense of what it is like - and how the big name games stack up.

