I spent 4 hours with the Nintendo Switch 2 and this is what I learnt

I got to spend 4 hours with the Nintendo Switch 2 - and these are my early impressions

I spent 4 hours with the Nintendo Switch 2.

It included demos of Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

But what did I learn from my time with the console?

After years of rumour and speculation, the Nintendo Switch 2 is real - and it is almost here. The highly anticipated console was fully revealed earlier this month.

I was invited to an event at the ExCeL London to spend four hours with the console by Nintendo UK. It gave me a real sense of what it is like - and how the big name games stack up.

