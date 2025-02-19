Homebase Sheffield: Two DIY stores in city hold closing down sales after retail giant enters administration

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two Homebase stores in Sheffield are holding closing down sales after the DIY giant went into administration.

Homebase entered administration in November 2024 and some branches have already closed, with more scheduled to shut their doors for good soon.

The Homebase stores on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, and at Drakehouse Retail Park are both advertising closing down sales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Homebase store at Drakehouse Retail Park is advertising a closing down sale, after the retail giant went into administrationThe Homebase store at Drakehouse Retail Park is advertising a closing down sale, after the retail giant went into administration
The Homebase store at Drakehouse Retail Park is advertising a closing down sale, after the retail giant went into administration | National World

That is despite neither store being on the list of branches which administrators Teneo have confirmed are closing.

Scores of Homebase branches have been acquired by CDS Superstores, now operating as Wilko, The Range, and Homebase, with some set to reopen as branches of The Range discount chain.

Homebase stores reopening as The Range

It is not known at this stage whether either or both of the Woodseats and Drakehouse Retail Park stores are due to be converted into branches of The Range.

The Star has contacted both Teneo and The Range to ask about the future of the Homebase stores in Woodseats and at Drakehouse Retail Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A large banner outside the Homebase store on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, states 'store closing'A large banner outside the Homebase store on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, states 'store closing'
A large banner outside the Homebase store on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, states 'store closing' | National World

But Teneo has failed to respond and The Range declined to comment on those locations, saying only ‘we don’t have a store update beyond what’s already been announced’.

Signs outside the Woodseats and Drakehouse Retail Park Homebase stores state ‘store closing’ and ‘everything must go’, but no closing date is displayed for either store.

Six Homebase branches shut before the end of 2024, another 13 closed in January, and it was announced earlier this month that a further 33 would close in February, bringing the total number of confirmed closures nationwide to 52.

Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletterdelivered straight to your inbox

Related topics:DIYThe RangeAdministrationWilkoShoppingSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice