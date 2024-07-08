Holiday jobs: Park operator Haven hiring for 250 summer jobs at four sites on Yorkshire coast

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2024, 12:29 BST
Holiday park operator Haven is offering 250 jobs at sites in Yorkshire this summer.

The firm is needs people to run activities such as shooting, archery and rock climbing, and has vacancies in housekeeping, lifeguarding and hospitality

New roles for 2024 include at the on-site Wetherspoons at Primrose Valley, to the south of Filey, which opened this year. The firm’s other Yorkshire parks are Blue Dolphin, to the north of Filey, Reighton Sands at Reighton Gap and Thornwick Bay at Flamborough Head.    

Haven is offering jobs running activities including shooting, archery and rock climbing, as well as in housekeeping, lifeguarding and hospitality. | haven

Nola Ferguson, head of talent acquisition said they provided training for every position.

He added: “From school-leavers wanting to take their first steps on the career ladder to individuals looking for part-time employment over the summer months, there is a perfect role available at Haven, with many team members returning to our parks year after year.”  

Haven employs more 16,000 and has 41 parks in the UK. The firm says it has invested more than £400m since 2021 allowing it to offer entertainment concepts and on-park experiences.

To see a full list of vacancies visit: www.jobs.haven.com

