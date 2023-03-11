HMV Meadowhall: Excited shoppers queue for first look at exciting new store rammed with vinyl LPs
HMV has moved into a new store in Meadowhall that will be ‘better fan-focused’ and sell 20,000 products - including 4,700 vinyl albums - here's a first look inside.
The historic retailer - which opened its first shop in 1921 has been in Meadowhall since 1990. It has just opened in a new unit on the Lower Arcade and it looks like the perfect spot for a browse - as our pictures show.
It’s like taking a step back in time.
