HMV Meadowhall: Excited shoppers queue for first look at exciting new store rammed with vinyl LPs

HMV has moved into a new store in Meadowhall that will be ‘better fan-focused’ and sell 20,000 products - including 4,700 vinyl albums - here's a first look inside.

By David Walsh
2 minutes ago

The historic retailer - which opened its first shop in 1921 has been in Meadowhall since 1990. It has just opened in a new unit on the Lower Arcade and it looks like the perfect spot for a browse - as our pictures show.

It’s like taking a step back in time.

Hmv was on the High Street in Meadowhall for 33 years. This picture shows fans waiting to meet WWE stars, Jeff Hardy and Candice at the old shop.

1. High Street

Photo: Steve Parkin

It's not just music of course, Hmv sells movies too, on now old-fashioned DVDs.

2. Films

Photo: Dean Atkins

An eye catching purple-lit counter that honours the historic retailer's origins.

3. First look at Meadowhall's new HMV store

Photo: Dean Atkins

With so much vinyl on sale it would be remiss of the shop not to sell turntables (ask your mum or dad).

4. Turntables

Photo: Dean Atkins

