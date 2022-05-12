Here's the best value supermarket basket in Sheffield this week

Shoppers across Sheffield will be spoilt for choice with a number of major stores and offers to choose from. Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.

How did the supermarkets compare?

There are some great deals to be had this week, wherever you choose to shop.

RIVER FALLS, WI/USA - MAY 26, 2019: Aldi grocery store sign. Aldi is is a global discount supermarket chain based in Germany.

This week at Aldi you can get 250g cheese for just £1.49. The next best price for a similar price is at Sainsbury’s, where the same size will set you back £1.70.

Meanwhile, over at Morrisons, you can get 500g of plain flour for the low price of 39p, which is cheaper than anywhere else barring Sainsbury’s where it’s a penny more at 40p.

And finally, you can get 450ml of washing up liquid for just 41p from Tesco, however Aldi is also selling 500ml for the 45p, which isn’t too far a stretch.

Over notable pickups include 1-litre of orange juice for 60p from Aldi, whereas the closest anyone else is offering is 69p from Tesco.

Here are this week's best value supermarket basket offers.

Which Sheffield supermarket had the best value shop?

As our table shows, overall, the most affordable place to buy this week’s shopping basket was Aldi, coming in at £18.36.

Aldi has superstores at St Mary’s Gate, Flora Street, Archer Road, Handsworth Road, Drakehouse Way, Fox Valley Way, Littlefield Road, and Ecclesfield.

Next best for our price comparison basket was Tesco, which came in at just £23.88 this week.

Prices are correct as of Thursday, May 12, 2022. As it stands, Lidl, Iceland and Asda are currently unable to participate in our price comparison exercise.