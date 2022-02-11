Here is the best value supermarket shopping basket in Sheffield this week

Shoppers across Sheffield will be spoilt for choice with a number of major stores and offers to choose from. Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.

How did the supermarkets compare?

There are some great deals to be had this week, wherever you choose to shop. This week at Sainsbury’s you can get a 3-pack of mixed peppers for 79p, which isn’t too bad at all.

Meanwhile at Aldi you can wrm up with 400g of hot chocolate for just £1.

If you take a trip to Jack’s, you can pick up a 120g of salad for just 45p. The next best price for this is for 110g at Aldi, where it will set you back 79p.

Over at Aldi, you can get a British large chicken for the low price of £3.29, which is cheaper than elsewhere. The next best best price is £3.37 from Jack’s.

And finally, you can get 6 free-range medium eggs for just 75p from Jack’s, which is four pence cheaper than elsewhere by a whole four pence.

Here are this week's best value supermarket basket offers.

Which Sheffield supermarket had the best value shop?

As our table shows, overall, the most affordable place to buy this week’s shopping basket was Aldi, coming in at £21.33.

Aldi has superstores at St Mary’s Gate, Flora Street, Archer Road, Handsworth Road, Drakehouse Way, Fox Valley Way, Littlefield Road, and Ecclesfield.

Next best for our price comparison basket was Jack’s, which came in at just £21.71 this week.

Prices are correct as of Thursday, February 10. As it stands, Lidl, Iceland and Asda are currently unable to participate in our price comparison exercise.