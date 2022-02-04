Here are 9 of the best places to buy Valentine's Day flowers in Sheffield

The ancient Greeks and Romans associated roses with goddesses of love Aphrodite and Venus, making the flowers a popular choice of gift as Valentine’s Day became a fixture of the calendar centuries ago.
Here are nine of the best florists you can buy Valentine’s flowers from in Sheffield.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a digital subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.
1. Crookes Shopping feature
Flourish florists run by Laura Oates and her mum Debbie
Laura Oates and her mum Debbie outside Flourish florists in Crookes. Picture: Dean Atkins.
Photo: Dean Atkins
2. Flower Bowl
Flower Bowl, on Middlewood Road in Hillsborough, will deliver bouquets across Sheffield and also offers collections. (https://www.flowerbowlsheffield.co.uk)
Photo: Google
3. Valerie of Dore
Valerie of Dore, on High Street in Dore, is taking Valentine's orders for delivery or collection. (https://www.valerieofdore.co.uk)
Photo: Google
4. The Green House
The Green House, in Crookes, will deliver orders of its long stem best quality roses. The shop also sells an arrangement called Hot Tropics which promises to 'ignite the passion' with a 'unique, unforgettable romantic surprise of tropical flowers and foliage'. (https://www.greenhouse-florists.co.uk)
Photo: Google