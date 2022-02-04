Katie Peckett's shop on Ecclesall Road is selling Valentine's bouquets and gift boxes. Delivery is available in Sheffield, Chesterfield and surrounding areas. (https://katiepeckett.com)

Here are 9 of the best places to buy Valentine's Day flowers in Sheffield

Roses are the traditional flower of love and giving a bunch of red blooms to someone special is a time-honoured romantic gesture on Valentine’s Day.

By Richard Blackledge
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:22 am

The ancient Greeks and Romans associated roses with goddesses of love Aphrodite and Venus, making the flowers a popular choice of gift as Valentine’s Day became a fixture of the calendar centuries ago.

Here are nine of the best florists you can buy Valentine’s flowers from in Sheffield.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a digital subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

1. Crookes Shopping feature Flourish florists run by Laura Oates and her mum Debbie

Laura Oates and her mum Debbie outside Flourish florists in Crookes. Picture: Dean Atkins.

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

2. Flower Bowl

Flower Bowl, on Middlewood Road in Hillsborough, will deliver bouquets across Sheffield and also offers collections. (https://www.flowerbowlsheffield.co.uk)

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Valerie of Dore

Valerie of Dore, on High Street in Dore, is taking Valentine's orders for delivery or collection. (https://www.valerieofdore.co.uk)

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Green House

The Green House, in Crookes, will deliver orders of its long stem best quality roses. The shop also sells an arrangement called Hot Tropics which promises to 'ignite the passion' with a 'unique, unforgettable romantic surprise of tropical flowers and foliage'. (https://www.greenhouse-florists.co.uk)

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3