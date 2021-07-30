1. Warehouse operative

Amazon is advertising for warehouse operatives in Sheffield to help sort, pick, pack and dispatch parcels. Hourly rates on a full-time permanent contract range from £10.40 for day shifts to £20.80, which is the overtime rate for 50-60 hours. To earn £25,000, your hourly rate would have to be £12.02 for a 40-hour week.

Photo: Brian Eyre