Here are 9 jobs you can apply for in Sheffield right now with salaries of £25,000 or more

Many people in Sheffield have either been forced by the pandemic or have decided to move on from their current job, but where to start looking?

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 30th July 2021, 9:56 am

If you’re hunting for a job, take a look at these 9, which are all on salaries of £25,000 or more, on jobs website Indeed (uk.indeed.com). Good luck!

1. Warehouse operative

Amazon is advertising for warehouse operatives in Sheffield to help sort, pick, pack and dispatch parcels. Hourly rates on a full-time permanent contract range from £10.40 for day shifts to £20.80, which is the overtime rate for 50-60 hours. To earn £25,000, your hourly rate would have to be £12.02 for a 40-hour week.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Students union workers

Sheffield Hallam students union is advertising student groups team leader and advice and information coordinator jobs at salaries ranging from £27,511 - £33,797.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Housing worker

Arches Housing in Burngreave Road is looking for a full-time, permanent resident engagement and communications officer, earning £26,254 a year, plus other benefits.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Car sales trainee

Lookers, whose Sheffield operation is based at Savile Street East, is looking for trainee sales executives for £25,000 a year plus benefits. Applicants must have a full driving licence.

Photo: Google Maps

Sheffield
