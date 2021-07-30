If you’re hunting for a job, take a look at these 9, which are all on salaries of £25,000 or more, on jobs website Indeed (uk.indeed.com). Good luck!
1. Warehouse operative
Amazon is advertising for warehouse operatives in Sheffield to help sort, pick, pack and dispatch parcels. Hourly rates on a full-time permanent contract range from £10.40 for day shifts to £20.80, which is the overtime rate for 50-60 hours. To earn £25,000, your hourly rate would have to be £12.02 for a 40-hour week.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Students union workers
Sheffield Hallam students union is advertising student groups team leader and advice and information coordinator jobs at salaries ranging from £27,511 - £33,797.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Housing worker
Arches Housing in Burngreave Road is looking for a full-time, permanent resident engagement and communications officer, earning £26,254 a year, plus other benefits.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Car sales trainee
Lookers, whose Sheffield operation is based at Savile Street East, is looking for trainee sales executives for £25,000 a year plus benefits. Applicants must have a full driving licence.
Photo: Google Maps