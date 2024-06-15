Here are 15 new job vacancies in Sheffield including puzzle presenter, army officer and window cleaner

By David Walsh
Published 15th Jun 2024, 06:03 BST

Here are 15 job openings that have become available in Sheffield this week

From the city centre to Meadowhall, the area is a shopping and hospitality hotspot with new stores and restaurants creating an array of jobs.

But there are many more on offer currently, with some offering work temporarily - or permanently - overseas.

Now, a wide range of opportunities has arisen, from working at a new Swatch watch store in Meadowhall to teaching football in America and from bus driving to making sandwiches on Divison Street.

The Swiss watch firm is opening a new store in Meadowhall and needs staff. The job advert does not give a salary but states it is ‘competitive’ and comes with ‘generous discounts’ on stock and other perks.

1. Swatch - Assistant Store Manager

The Swiss watch firm is opening a new store in Meadowhall and needs staff. The job advert does not give a salary but states it is ‘competitive’ and comes with ‘generous discounts’ on stock and other perks. | National World Photo: David Walsh

This job is in Beaverbrooks’ Tudor Boutique and pays £12.54-an-hour

2. Beaverbrooks Meadowhall - Sales Assistant

This job is in Beaverbrooks’ Tudor Boutique and pays £12.54-an-hour | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

The wagamama restaurant in The Oasis needs a general manager. The pay is £46,800-a-year with ‘up to £8,000 a year bonus opportunity’.

3. wagamama Meadowhall - General Manager

The wagamama restaurant in The Oasis needs a general manager. The pay is £46,800-a-year with ‘up to £8,000 a year bonus opportunity’. Photo: Google

Hemingway's Commercial Vehicle Repairs of Hillsborough urgently needs a lorry mechanic (ideally with a HGV driving licence). The pay is £17-an-hour

4. Mechanic

Hemingway's Commercial Vehicle Repairs of Hillsborough urgently needs a lorry mechanic (ideally with a HGV driving licence). The pay is £17-an-hour | Google

