Greggs Ecclesfield: Video shows new Sheffield Greggs ahead of opening next month
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The building in a new business park on Common Lane, Ecclesfield, near the Aldi, is now looking all but complete, although the windows remained whitewashed, and signs are in place with the name of the shop.
A banner is now in place outside the building confirmed that it will open in early October.
It states: “You can almost taste it. Your new shop is opening early October.”
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
Jobs at the venue have already been advertised.
It is part of a development approved by Sheffield Council four years ago, with 31 car parking spaces and associated access at The Common, in Ecclesfield.
The Star has approached Greggs to ask for a specific opening date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.