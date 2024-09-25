Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is how Sheffield’s latest Greggs now looks, ahead of its imminent opening.

The building in a new business park on Common Lane, Ecclesfield, near the Aldi, is now looking all but complete, although the windows remained whitewashed, and signs are in place with the name of the shop.

A banner is now in place outside the building confirmed that it will open in early October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It states: “You can almost taste it. Your new shop is opening early October.”

Jobs at the venue have already been advertised.

It is part of a development approved by Sheffield Council four years ago, with 31 car parking spaces and associated access at The Common, in Ecclesfield.

The Star has approached Greggs to ask for a specific opening date.