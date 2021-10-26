The price of petrol hit a new record high on October 29, when the average cost of a litre was 142.94p.

The last time prices were this high was in April 2012, when on average, a litre cost 142.48p.

The price of unleaded has rocketed by 28p a litre in a year from 114.5p in October 2020, meaning it is now £15 more expensive to fill up an average family car than a year earlier, according to the RAC, which called the high a "dark day for drivers.”

Here are the cheapest and most expensive petrol stations to buy petrol and diesel in Sheffield at the moment, as prices are currently some of the highest they have been in almost eight years.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "This is truly a dark day for drivers and one which we hoped we wouldn't see again after the high prices of April 2012. This will hurt many household budgets and no doubt have knock-on implications for the wider economy.

"The big question now is: where will it stop and what price will petrol hit? If oil gets to $100 a barrel, we could very easily see the average price climb to 150p a litre.

"Even though many people aren't driving quite as much as they have in the past due to the pandemic, drivers tell us they are more reliant on their cars now than they have been in years, and many simply don't have a choice but to drive.

"There's a risk those on lower incomes who have to drive to work will seriously struggle to find the extra money for the petrol they so badly need.

"We urge the government to help ease the burden at the pumps by temporarily reducing VAT, and for the biggest retailers to bring the amount they make on every litre of petrol back down to the level it was prior to the pandemic."

Here are the cheapest – and most expensive – places to buy petrol and diesel in Sheffield right now.

Cheapest places to buy petrol in Sheffield

Sainsbury’s Archer Road – 135.9p

Tesco Abbeydale Road – 135.9p

Costco Sheffield – 137.7p

City Road Service Station – 138.8p

Sainsbury’s The Moor – 139.4p

Morrisons Meadowhead – 139.7p

Morrisons Catcliffe – 139.7p

Morrisons Hillsborough – 139.9p

East Bank Road Station – 139.9

BP Greenland Road – 139.9

Most expensive places to buy petrol in Sheffield

Shell Ecclesall Road – 141.9p

Jet Northfield Road – 141.9

Texaco Ecclesall Road – 141.9p

Esso Prince of Wales Road – 141.9p

BP Sheffield Road – 141.9p

Esso Wordsworth Avenue – 141.9p

BP Retford Road – 141.9p

Shell Carlisle Street – 142.9p

Esso Ridgeway Road – 142.9p

Morrisons Ecclesfield – 142.9p

Cheapest places to buy diesel in Sheffield

Sainsbury’s Archer Road – 138.9p

Tesco Abbeydale Road – 138.9p

Costco Sheffield – 140.7p

Sainbury’s Wadsley Bridge – 140.9p

City Road Service Station – 141.8p

Sainsbury’s Crystal Peaks – 141.9p

Asda Handsworth – 142.7p

Morrisons Meadowhead – 142.7p

Morrisons Catcliffe – 142.7p

Morrisons Halfway – 142.7p

Most expensive places to buy diesel in Sheffield

Asda Manor Top – 144.7p

Co-op Birley Moor Road – 144.9p

Tesco Saville Street – 144.9p

Shell Carlisle Street – 144.9p

Shell Handsworth – 145.9p

BP Station Road – 145.9p

Jet Northfield Road – 145.9p

Texaco Ecclesall Road – 146.9p

BP Retford Road – 147.9p