Freedom Day: Operators of Sheffield wedding venues excited as couples allowed to plan event without restrictions

Couples looking to tie the knot this year have seen wedding plans dashed as Covid-19 restrictions put limits on what could take place.

At the moment, any number of guests are able to attend a wedding held outdoors or in a public venue that is considered to be Covid-secure.

However, there are still capacity limits due to the one metre plus social distancing rule that is being enforced by the Government.

Wedding image. Credit Pixabay.

Following July 19 and the easing of social contact regulations, couples will be able to invite all their friends and family to their chosen venue without capacity limits.

Mask wearing is also set to be scrapped after July 19 with people given a choice to wear one in crowded areas but they will not be mandatory inside venues unless stated.

The Star has spoken to wedding venues in the city to find out their thoughts on freedom day.

Lucy White, who works at Whirlowbrook Hall in Sheffield said: “I think it's just really good for the couples because obviously, it has been so difficult for them and they've had to postpone so many times, and so I think it's great that they can have the numbers that they are wanting again now.

“We've definitely seen an increase of people wanting to go ahead with a lot more numbers, but we’re almost fully booked anyway, so there hasn’t been many new bookings. We've been doing weddings already, just with a lot fewer numbers, but we're all ready to go from Monday.

"We’re a fully exclusive use wedding venue. So it's just the wedding couple, their guests, and nobody else. We're set in 39 acres of ground, so we’ve got plenty of space outside as well.”

Nik Daughtry, owner of 99 Mary Street, said: “I’m excited about it, we actually have a wedding on that day, but it’s only a small one. Our proper full-sized unrestricted wedding is on the 31st of this month, so it’s a few weeks off, but it’s great. It’s obviously what we have been waiting for, so we’re excited to be able to allow the couples to have exactly what they want.

“As like most venues, with the situation over the last year, we’re actually full for this year already. What we saw is an increase in the past few months for 2022 and 2023.