Forbidden Planet: Famous Sheffield shop set to relocate to The Moor after 36 years
Forbidden Planet wants to relocate to the unit between Trespass and Boots.
The business, which sells toys, collectibles, graphic novels, comics, sci-fi, movie and TV merchandise, has been based on Matilda Street for 36 years.
A spokesman said they had yet to sign a lease with The Moor landlords NewRiver. But if the deal was agreed they hoped to open early next year.
The new shop would be bigger - over two or possibly three floors - and could see staff numbers double from six to about 12, he added.
