Forbidden Planet: Famous Sheffield shop set to relocate to The Moor after 36 years

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 24th Oct 2024, 12:35 BST
A well known Sheffield shop is set to move into a former bank on The Moor.

Forbidden Planet wants to relocate to the unit between Trespass and Boots.

The business, which sells toys, collectibles, graphic novels, comics, sci-fi, movie and TV merchandise, has been based on Matilda Street for 36 years.

Forbidden Planet staff, from left: Richard Smith, Joe Smith and Dan Liles.Forbidden Planet staff, from left: Richard Smith, Joe Smith and Dan Liles.
Forbidden Planet staff, from left: Richard Smith, Joe Smith and Dan Liles. | NW

A spokesman said they had yet to sign a lease with The Moor landlords NewRiver. But if the deal was agreed they hoped to open early next year.

The new shop would be bigger - over two or possibly three floors - and could see staff numbers double from six to about 12, he added.

The bank closed in 2022, one of more than 100 Lloyds and Halifax branches closed that year due to phone and app-based banking, which accelerated in the pandemic.

