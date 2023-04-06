Sometimes there’s just nothing like a chippy tea.
And thankfully Sheffield is very well served with many fantastic fish and chip shops across the city.
Tripadvisor has helped to whittle down the competition by ranking the best places in the city that serve this classic British feast.
Here, according to the website’s reviewers, are the top 10.
2. New Cod On The Block
With its supremely punning name, New Cod On The Block has a score of 4.5 on Tripadvisor. "Food perfection, service always with a smile," says one reviewer. "I pass so many fish and chip shops to come here - never been let down." Photo: Google
3. FryMaster, Attercliffe
FryMaster takes the top ranking on Tripadvisor with a score of five out of five - its ratings are overwhelmingly 'excellent'. "We’ve been going for years with family and friends and have never been disappointed in any aspect," one reviewer says approvingly. Photo: Google
4. Poseidon Fish Bar, Woodseats
"Pure white fish with a superb, golden crispy batter," one reviewer says of Poseidon's food. "Served with a smile and a great price - the fish is massive." Photo: Google