Fish and chip shops near me: 10 of the best fish and chip shops in Sheffield according to Tripadvisor including FryMaster, New Cod On The Block and Ranmoor Friery

Sometimes there’s just nothing like a chippy tea.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

And thankfully Sheffield is very well served with many fantastic fish and chip shops across the city.

Tripadvisor has helped to whittle down the competition by ranking the best places in the city that serve this classic British feast.

Here, according to the website’s reviewers, are the top 10.

Fish and chips.

Fish and chips.

With its supremely punning name, New Cod On The Block has a score of 4.5 on Tripadvisor. "Food perfection, service always with a smile," says one reviewer. "I pass so many fish and chip shops to come here - never been let down."

With its supremely punning name, New Cod On The Block has a score of 4.5 on Tripadvisor. "Food perfection, service always with a smile," says one reviewer. "I pass so many fish and chip shops to come here - never been let down." Photo: Google

FryMaster takes the top ranking on Tripadvisor with a score of five out of five - its ratings are overwhelmingly 'excellent'. "We’ve been going for years with family and friends and have never been disappointed in any aspect," one reviewer says approvingly.

FryMaster takes the top ranking on Tripadvisor with a score of five out of five - its ratings are overwhelmingly 'excellent'. "We’ve been going for years with family and friends and have never been disappointed in any aspect," one reviewer says approvingly. Photo: Google

"Pure white fish with a superb, golden crispy batter," one reviewer says of Poseidon's food. "Served with a smile and a great price - the fish is massive."

"Pure white fish with a superb, golden crispy batter," one reviewer says of Poseidon's food. "Served with a smile and a great price - the fish is massive." Photo: Google

TripAdvisorSheffield