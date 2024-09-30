The Steel City Comedy Club is due to have its first live act on its stage on Wednesday, October 9, and already has comedians lined up.

We visited the club, to take an early preview inside the building, which will hold up to 38 and is being billed by its boss, Paul Wrench, as the first permanent full time comedy venue in the city.

It is located under The Beaten Track, formerly the Wig and Pen, on Campo Lane.

You can see how it is looking in both our video and the gallery of pictures below.

Both Paul and comedian Stuart Dunlop joined us, with Stuart also getting his first view of the club, which he liked.

Stuart said: “I really like it - I like that it’s a very intimate space. I like that it, and I like that you’re at one with the audience.

“The ways this is laid out it does feel like we’re all here to have a good time, and we’re all here to be entertained and enjoy ourselves.”

It is the latest comedy club to arrive in the city, which already boasts the Last Laugh Comedy Club, and the Leadmill comedy club,

