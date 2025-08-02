A surprising culprit could be causing your phone battery to flatline 😨

Running out of battery on your phone can be a nightmare.

Certain apps might be draining your power quicker than others.

But what can you do to make your battery last longer?

Mobile phones have increasingly become the centre of our universe. From remaining in touch with family and friends to banking and even boarding planes, they can do pretty much everything.

It means that running out of battery quickly can be an absolute nightmare and could really leave you in the lurch. However you might not realise that some of the apps on your phone might be using more of your power than others.

Thomas Davy, CEO and co-founder of optimizing cloud performance site CloudExMachina.io , has identified some of the biggest culprits when it comes to draining your battery.

Mistakes that could be killing your phone battery. Photo: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images | STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

He said: “The good news is users can make simple adjustments to their settings without losing core functionality.”

Facebook

Facebook and its partner app Instagram drain batteries faster than almost any other apps, according to the expert. These platforms constantly update content, check notifications, and track location even when you're not using them.

“Social media apps like Facebook and Instagram consume battery by constantly refreshing in the background,” Davy said. “They download new content, videos, and advertisements regardless of whether you're actively using the app.”

But how can you stop it draining your battery so much? The expert recommends turning off background app refresh in your phone settings.

“This small change can extend your battery life by even two hours per day in some cases without affecting your social media experience when you actually open the app,” he told users.

Another tip is to disable location services for these apps. “Facebook doesn't need to know where you are 24 hours a day. Location tracking is a massive battery drain.” Davy added.

Other big culprits are navigation apps - like Google Maps - because they require use of GPS, mobile data and other features all at once.

Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok can also place high demands on both processors and network connections, causing your battery to deplete quicker than you would like.

