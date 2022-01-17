It closed its shops for good at the end of business on Saturday, January 15, but the organisation will still continue to operate as a charity, without its retail arm.

In a statement, attributed to Fable staff and trustees, the organisation explained the closure of the shops, which were on Herries Road, near Longley, and in Crookes.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield charity Fable has explained the decision to close its charity shops

It said: “In late 2017 the charity lost its founder and the charity’s driving force, Sandra Howard to cancer.

“The charity from that point was managed by our highly experienced operations manager, Sarah Osborne Green.

“Due to the pandemic,along with the fact that our leases are due for renewal and the untimely and tragic death of Sarah to a brain haemorrhage at age 46 in November 2021 the trustees of fable have taken the difficult decision...

“After 23 years of trading this has not been a decision made lightly but we feel that it is an appropriate time to call it a day.

“We would like to thank all customers past and present and every one of you that has donated, volunteered and bought items from our Crookes. Herries. Broomhill. Woodseats. Hillsborough shops over the years. Your patronage has helped so many patients and families we cannot thank you enough.

“Thank you all.”