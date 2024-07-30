Sheffield jobs: Evri set to hire 226 new self-employed couriers as firm expands
Evri says the self-employed workers typically earn £16.50-an-hour and can deliver any time between 8am-8pm, often “not too far from home to accommodate their other commitments”.
It also says it gives all couriers “access” to new benefits including Digital GP, mental health support, plus discounts at supermarkets and on fuel.
Workers have to provide their own vehicle and pay for their own fuel and insurance and don’t get sick pay.
Evri says it will begin training new couriers from July and needs 8,000 this year, which will take the overall total delivering for the firm to 28,000.
Martijn De Lange, Evri chief executive, said: “We know that service, reliability and quality are critical factors for our clients and consumers. We have an industry-leading 99 per cent on-time delivery rate and our couriers have received more than 3 million 5-star reviews on Trustpilot and customers using our own app rate their courier 4.7 out of 5 on average.
“New client wins, and increased parcel volumes are proof of the trust customers have in our service and biggest-ever recruitment drive promises to deliver another record year.”
