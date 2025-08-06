Yorkshire’s high streets are facing another wave of closures this August, with several well-known names disappearing from town and city centres across the region.

From discount giants to long-standing bank branches and suburban restaurants, both national chains and local favourites are shutting up shop.

These latest departures reflect the continued pressures on the retail and hospitality sectors - rising costs, changing habits, and company restructures are all playing a part.

As shutters come down from Leeds to Hull, here’s a look at every high street closure that could be happening in Yorkshire this month.

Barclays Bank Hull, King Edward Street - August 22 The bank will relocate to a new branch nearby at 21–23 King Edward Street, which is scheduled to open Monday, September 1, 2025.

Gusto Leeds, Cookridge - closed earlier in August Leeds, Greek Street - closed earlier in August In early August, private equity firm Cherry Equity completed a pre-pack acquisition of Gusto and announced that six of the chain's 13 restaurants would shut as part of the deal.

Lloyds Bank Leeds, Crossgates - August 20 Lloyds is offering customers the option to use nearby Halifax or Bank of Scotland branches instead.

Poundland Hull, St Andrews - August 17 Thornaby - August 17 Poundland is closing 25 UK stores, including the Yorkshire branches above, in mid-August 2025 as part of a restructure.