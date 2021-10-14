Energy firms reassure Sheffield customers - and Arena goers - amid gas price crisis

Sheffield-based Nabuh employs 67 and has 30,000 customers. It was snapped up by British Gas in March.

A spokeswoman said: “Protecting customers is our priority and we are completely focused on that.

“Nabuh customers are part of the British Gas family and will continue to be served in the same way as all our British Gas customers. Centrica is a responsible energy supplier built on a sustainable model.”

Sheffield Arena renamed the Utilita Arena Sheffield in a new seven-figure partnership.

In September, Utilita signed a five-year, seven-figure deal to sponsor Sheffield Arena.

A spokesman said it was not in danger.

He added: “Utilita is here to stay and we will continue to help households use up to 20 per cent less energy via our Smart Score technology.

“All of our community support programmes, including the newly named Utilita Arena Sheffield, will continue, too.”

Nabuh Energy is based in The Balance in Sheffield city centre.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been holding emergency talks with gas companies after natural gas prices soared 250 per cent in the last year.

He said ‘well-rehearsed plans’ were in place to ensure consumers were not cut off in the event of energy company failures. Four firms have already folded and there are fears that more could follow.

Mr Kwarteng acknowledged it was a “worrying time” for customers, but said he was confident supplies could be maintained. Consumers would be protected from sudden price hikes through the Government’s energy price cap.

However that puts pressure on the suppliers – particularly smaller companies – who are unable to pass on the increases to customers.

