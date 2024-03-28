Easter Eggs: Watch public taste test of cheap vs expensive Easter Eggs in Sheffield city centre
We asked people in Sheffield city centre to try and rank Easter Eggs by Cadbury, Thorntons and Hotel Chocolat.
Easter Eggs seem to get more and more pricey every year - to the point where you find yourself asking, what makes it worth so much?
The Star purchased three chocolate eggs to have the public rank best to worst. They were a Cadbury egg (£3.50), a Thorntons egg (£10), and a Hotel Chocolat egg (£19.95).
Watch the video at the top of the page to see which came out on top.
