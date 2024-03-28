Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Easter Eggs seem to get more and more pricey every year - to the point where you find yourself asking, what makes it worth so much?

The Star purchased three chocolate eggs to have the public rank best to worst. They were a Cadbury egg (£3.50), a Thorntons egg (£10), and a Hotel Chocolat egg (£19.95).