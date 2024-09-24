Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long awaited drive through takeaway is finally set to open next to a busy Sheffield street, with an opening date confirmed

Bosses at the coffee shop chain Starbucks have confirmed the date for the venue on Common Lane, Ecclesfield, four years after scheme was initially granted planning permission.

They have now put in place a banner which has confirmed that the first day of business at the Sheffield facility will be Friday, September 27, and that doors will open at 6am.

Work could still be seen going on inside the venue today, with a skip and pallets outside the building, along with the vans of the tradesmen who are still completing the last touches before opening day.

The main entrance to foot customers customers can been seen to be close the car park, while a route for the drive through customers appears to run alongside Church Street.

Sheffield Council’s planning and highways committee approved plans for the scheme in December 2020.

There were two petitions against the scheme.

Starbucks says on its website: “One of the main benefits of introducing a drive-thru in the UK is getting your favorite drink without leaving your car.”