Set and stage times have been revealed for this weekend’s Download Festival

The festival has been marred by bands dropping out over Barclaycard sponsorship

The Donnington Park event kicks off on Friday

A major UK festival has released its amended set and stage times after a number of bands pulled out of the event.

As the gates to the campsite open later today, many metal fans across Europe are making the pilgrimage to Donnington Park over the next few days for the 21st anniversary of Download Festival.

While headliners such as Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold will be closing out the main stages at this year’s festival, several acts have dropped out of the event over its links with Barclays.

Barclaycard is the official payment partner for Download, and campaigners have accused the bank of having financial links to Israel’s weapons trade, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In a statement on its website, Barclays said it does not make investments into the defence sector, but that its customers do include businesses in the industry.

Scowl, Speed and Zulu have joined Leeds group Pest Control in dropping out of this year’s festival, citing the event’s ties with Barclays.

Here are the amended set times for the weekend, and how to get tickets.

What are the main stage times for Download Festival 2024?

All details are correct as of writing - for any last-minute changes, NationalWorld Music recommends downloading the official Download Festival app for Android and Apple devices.

Thursday June 13 2024

Doghouse Stage

Hang The DJs: 01:30 - 03:00

Rockstar: 00:00 - 01:30

Jon Mahon: 22:30 - 00:00

Old Dirty Brasstards: 21:00 - 22:30

Famous First Words: 17:30 - 19:30

Old Time Sailors: 15:30 - 17:00

Number of the Beef x Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: 14:00 - 15:00

Slay Dugge: 12:30 - 13:30

Rockfit: 11:00 - 12:00

Friday June 14 2024

Apex Stage

Queens of the Stone Age: 21:10 - 22:50

Royal Blood: 19:00 - 20:10

Black Stone Cherry: 17:30 - 18:30

Polyphia: 16:10 - 17:00

The Struts: 15:00 - 15:40

Those Damn Crows: 14:00 - 14:30

The Blue Stones: 13:00 - 13:30

Opus Stage

Funeral For A Friend: 21:35 - 22:30

Heilung: 20:00 - 21:00

Mr. Bungle: 18:30 - 19:15

Soft Play: 17:15 - 17:55

All Them Witches: 16:05 - 16:35

Scene Queen: 15:00 - 15:35

Halocene: 14:00 - 14:30

Hanabie: 13:00 - 13:30

Avalanche Stage

Busted: 20:30 - 21:30

Wheatus: 19:20 - 20:00

Bayside: 18:10 - 18:50

Vukovi: 17:15 - 17:45

Escape the Fate: 16:20 - 16:50

Dream State: 15:30 - 15:55

Aviva: 14:40 - 15:05

TX2: 13:50 - 14:15

Storm: 13:00 - 13:25

Dogtooth Stage