Doncaster Sheffield Airport announces big growth in flights, new routes and return of Florida flights

The airport, and the tour operator TUI, today revealed plans to have more seats on sale than ever before, with Faro (Portugal) and Hurghada (Egypt) as the two new destinations, and additional capacity of almost 200,000 seats to popular holiday hotspots such as Palma and Malaga (Spain), Corfu, Crete and Kos (Greece).

Their summer schedule will also see the return of long-haul flights to Cancun (Mexico) and Sandford (Florida).

This expansion announcement from TUI means Summer 22 is set to be the biggest on record at DSA with passenger numbers set to grow to more than 1.7 million, potentially exceeding traffic levels of 2019 by more than 30 per cent.

Date: 2nd June 2020. Picture James Hardisty. ...........STOCK............. TUI aircraft at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The airport is hoping for a busy 2022 with pent-up demand from holidaymakers desperate for a sunshine break, following a volatile 18-months for the aviation industry.

Kate Stow, Director of Aviation Development and Corporate Affairs, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “We’re immensely proud of our long-standing relationship with TUI and its continued commitment to regional airports and this relationship has been fundamental to our growth story at DSA.

"We’re already seeing strong demand from customers who haven’t had the chance for a summer getaway for over a year. This impressive S22 schedule provides customers even more choice for a holiday in the sun with friends and family.

“As well as two new destinations, TUI have increased flights to 12 existing holiday destinations to cope with the appetite for foreign travel that we know is there and will kick-start as soon as international travel is well and truly opened up again. We’re looking ahead to a record-breaking year and would advise customers to think about booking for Summer 2022 now.”