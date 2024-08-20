CTD Tiles administration: list of closed Ceramic Tile Distributors stores - and locations saved by Topps Tiles
- CTD Tiles has closed 56 stores and made 268 employees redundant after falling into administration
- But rival Topps Tiles acquired 30 of CTD's stores and two distribution sites in a rescue deal
- The acquisition includes CTD’s brands, intellectual property, and stock, with 92 CTD workers transferring to Topps
- Another 65 employees will stay on to manage the transition during the administration process
- Established in the 1960s, CTD Tiles reported £75 million in revenue last year but faced market challenges
A major UK tile supplier has closed 56 of its stores after falling into administration.
268 CTD Tiles employees have been made redundant as a result of the collapse, according to administrators Interpath Advisory.
However, 30 of CTD Tiles’ stores and two distribution sites were also saved after they were acquired by rival Topps Tiles in a rescue deal.
Topps struck a deal to buy CTD’s brands, intellectual property, stock, 30 stores and operation of distribution sites in Leeds and Kings Norton, Birmingham, for around £9 million.
Rob Parker, Topps Group chief executive, said: “The CTD brand and assets are an excellent fit with our existing business and the acquisition creates a new and complementary specialist tile business within the Topps Group.”
92 workers will transfer to Topps Tiles, and the administrators will also keep on a further 65 people to deal with the transition of the administration process.
CTD operated trade and retail showrooms throughout the UK and reported approximately £75 million in revenue over the past year.
Established in the 1960s, the company grew to become one of the largest tile retailers in the UK, offering a wide range of tiles and related products for both trade and retail customers.
But James Lumb, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator of CTD Tiles, said tough market conditions proved “insurmountable” for the supplier in recent months “as consumer and trade demand failed to recover in line with expectations”.
Here is a list of the stores which have been immediately shut and those which have been saved:
56 store closures:
- Aintree, Liverpool
- Ashford, Kent
- Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- Basildon, Essex
- Blackpool, Lancashire
- Bolton, Lancashire
- Brierley Hill, West Midlands
- Cambridge Central, Cambridgeshire
- Canterbury, Kent
- Carlisle, Cumbria
- Chelmsford, Essex
- Chester, Cheshire
- Colchester, Essex
- Coventry, Warwickshire
- Cricklewood, Greater London
- Croydon, Greater London
- Denton, Greater Manchester
- Derby Ascot Drive, Derbyshire
- Dundee, Scotland
- Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Exeter, Devon
- Falkirk, Scotland
- Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
- Glasgow Helen Street, Scotland
- Hanwell, Greater London
- Harlow, Essex
- Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
- Ipswich, Suffolk
- Kilmarnock, Scotland
- King’s Lynn, Norfolk
- Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Lincoln, Lincolnshire
- Livingston, Scotland
- Maidstone, Kent
- Newcastle North Shields, Tyne and Wear
- Newcastle West Kingston Park, Tyne and Wear
- Northampton, Northamptonshire
- Peterlee, Scotland
- Plymouth, Devon
- Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Preston, Lancashire
- Rochdale, Lancashire
- Rotherham, South Yorkshire
- Slough, Berkshire
- Southampton, Hampshire
- St Albans, Hertfordshire
- Stirling, Scotland
- Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire
- Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
- Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
- Swindon, Wiltshire
- Tonbridge, Kent
- Uxbridge, Greater London
- Wembley Stadium, Greater London
- Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset
- Whetstone, Leicestershire
And the 30 stores rescued by Topps:
- Aberdeen, Scotland
- Basingstoke, Hampshire
- Birkenhead, Merseyside
- Cambridge Bar Hill, Cambridgeshire
- Chichester, West Sussex
- Coatbridge, Scotland
- Coulsdon, Greater London
- Crawley, West Sussex
- Darlington, County Durham
- Dorking, Surrey
- Edinburgh Seafield, Scotland
- Edinburgh Stenhouse, Scotland
- Fakenham, Norfolk
- Farnham, Surrey
- Glasgow London Road, Scotland
- Hampton, Greater London
- Hull, East Yorkshire
- Inverness, Scotland
- Newbury, Berkshire
- Newcastle Under Lyme, Staffordshire
- Norwich, Norfolk
- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
- Perth, Scotland
- Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
- Poole, Dorset
- Stockton, County Durham
- Warrington, Cheshire
- Watford, Hertfordshire
- Wimbledon, Greater London
- Woking, Surrey
