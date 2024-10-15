Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at Crystal Peaks have explained why the popular shopping centre in Sheffield was evacuated this morning.

People were asked to leave the mall in Beighton earlier today, Tuesday, October 15, after the alarm sounded.

Some people took to social media asking why the centre had been closed.

Crystal Peaks was evacuated this morning, but a spokesperson for the shopping centre said it was a planned fire safety drill | Crystal Peaks

A spokesperson for the shopping centre told The Star that it was a planned fire safety drill.

He said the shopping centre was open as normal following the drill.

Crystal Peaks is open from 9am until 5.30pm Monday-Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.