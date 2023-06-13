And bosses at the new venue will be giving out free samples of ice cream in the street near the shop in the coming weeks following its opening this month.

Creams, on Devonshire Street, has opened up in the former Sa-Kis clothing shop, which has been vacant for some time, with some work on its signage still continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Reece Smillie, who also runs the chain’s Doncaster franchise, said they had opened up at the start of last week selling desserts, and were part of a large franchise chain with over 100 sites across the country.

Creams, on Devonshire Street, Sheffield, has opened up in the former Sa-Kis clothing shop, which has been vacant for some time. PIctured in front of the shop is manager Reece Smillie

He said they would be selling items including gelato, bubble tea and milk shakes, crepes, and waffles, as well as ice cream.

He added: “We also are doing a soft launch in June, until June 22, and in that soft launch we will be giving out free samples of ice cream where you can enjoy the ice cream and have a nice time inside.

“If you pop down, usually in the lunchtime and the evening time, we usually go out, and especially on a sunny day like today, we will be going out and offering a free sample. It will be outside on the streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was one of three venues the company has in Yorkshire, alongside Doncaster and Scarborough, and came as the business looked to expand in the North of England