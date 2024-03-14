Watch: The cost of showers and why Sheffield has quit taking baths to save money during cost of living crisis
I measure the cost and waste of an "average" eight minute shower.
A survey by energy comparison site uSwitch claims more than one third of Sheffielders have quit taking baths because of energy costs.
But are showers - which the comparison site say last eight minutes on average in the UK - much better?
Watch the video above and join me by the tub as I talk about the price of a hot soak, showers, and how we can all do more to reduce costs... but so can the energy providers.
