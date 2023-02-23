Smart charity staff at The Suit Works have been celebrating serving their 1,000th customer with a free interview outfit in their continuing efforts to help struggling unemployed people into work.

The Suit Works charity, at Star House on Division Street in Sheffield, was launched in 2016 and helps jobless people secure work by providing a styling session with free smart clothes including suits and a well-deserved confidence boost.

Faye Mellors, of The Suit Works, said: “One thousand clients is a huge number. Our founder Vanda always said if she could help just one person on their journey she would be a happy lady. Well, here we are. One thousand clients. One-thousand people supported.”

Image consultant and The Suit Works founder Vanda Kewley launched the charity with the support of an Enterprise Allowance and Housing Benefit with just 25 suits, half-a-dozen shirts and four pairs of shoes.

Pictured is Faye Mellors, of Sheffield's The Suit Works charity, which is celebrating serving its 1000th customer in its ongoing drive to help get people into work. Courtesy of The Suit Works.

She successfully pitched her idea at Sheffield Soup – a crowdfunding event run by former UnLTD magazine cover star Pennie Raven which supports local businesses making a difference in the community.

After securing funding from a Social Entrepreneur Foundation, Sheffield City Council also awarded Vanda a pilot project for a year which allowed her to set up a business unit at Kelham Island.

Further grants and funding also allowed The Suit Works to take on someone to help and to support a small band of volunteers.

Faye, who is leading The Suit Works’ newly-formed She Works service for women, said: “The Suit Works supports unemployed people into work through the provision of free smart wear, a styling session and of course, a good old confidence boosting session.

“We know around 63 per cent of our clients are successful at their first interviews, and if they don’t success, they try again until they do.”

Faye added: “We are proud to have been able to support this many people. We constantly say that we shouldn’t exist. Really, we shouldn’t. But we do. And we are reaching so many people that need us.”

Faye said: “We see first hand the power of a good outfit. We see the shift in mindset and we see the potential in everyone. Take it form us; The Suit Works.”