The Energy Bills Support Scheme is automatic and you do not need to apply. Credit: PA

The ongoing cost of living crisis is crippling millions of desperate and low-income households throughout the United Kingdom, including Sheffield .

Prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing to astronomic highs, grocery shopping is becoming more expensive, monthly energy bills are increasing - all of which is putting a huge strain on low-income Sheffield households.

With UK inflation standing at 9.90 percent - which is its highest rate in 40 years - the government is attempting to alleviate these concerns through issuing a £37 billion support package.

Here is everything you need to know about the second cost of living payment , such as the date it will be paid out, the criteria you need to meet to be eligible and how to apply and claim in Sheffield .

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the cost of living payment?

Direct payments to help with the soaring costs of living in the UK will be paid to the eight million people that are eligible at the time of publication.

It involves two different payments that total to £650.

The first payment to eligible households of £326 was paid in July, whilst the second will be the remaining £324.

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment?

The Cost of Living payment of £650 will see over eight million households eligible across the country supported.

This includes all Sheffield households that are already entitled to a payment from the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit

To be eligible for the second instalment of £324, you must have been entitled to one of the above benefits between the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022.

How will the cost of living payment be paid?

The payment will be paid directly into the bank accounts of the eligible houselands and individuals.

When will people in Sheffield receive their second cost of living payment?

The final cost of living payment will appear in bank accounts of those eligible by October 1 2022.