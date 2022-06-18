Cost of fuelling your car in Sheffield has rocketed 43 per cent in the last five years from £64.31 to £102.53

In fact, the cost of filling up a typical family car has now topped £100 in every region of the UK, new data shows.

The cost is broadly similar across the regions, but the highest prices are found in London, where a tank of petrol costs £103.23. The North East has the lowest prices, at £102.06.

Northern Ireland has seen the cost of petrol jump the most in the past year, with prices up 49 per cent from this time a year ago.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cost of filling up a typical family car has now topped £100

The figures were supplied to [title] by data firm Experian, which has a database of all petrol stations across the UK and Ireland.

It is based on the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car with a full tank of unleaded petrol on June 15.

Pressure is growing on the Government to take further action on fuel prices.

The RAC says that the Treasury is now pulling in £46 in tax on a full-tank fill-up for an average family car and has urged the Government to go further to help motorists.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “While fuel prices have been setting new records on a daily basis, households up and down the country may never have expected to see the cost of filling an average-sized family car reach three figures.

“With RAC research showing as many as eight-in-10 depend on their cars many must be wondering if any further financial support from the Government will be forthcoming.

“March’s 5p fuel duty cut now looks paltry as wholesale petrol costs have already increased by five-times that amount since the Spring Statement (25p).

“A further duty cut or a temporary reduction in VAT would go a long way towards helping drivers, especially those on lower incomes who have no choice other than to drive.

“It’s also important to remember that the Government is still benefitting from the high fuel prices by taking around 30p in VAT from every litre sold.

“This compares to just 25p before Russia invaded Ukraine. On top of this the Government is still collecting 53p fuel duty from every litre.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has ordered a review into March’s fuel duty cut amid claims that retailers have failed to pass the 5p per litre saving on to customers.

The Government has said that retailers could be “named and shamed” if the inquiry by the Competition and Markets Authority finds any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson said: “At the Business Secretary’s request, the Competition and Markets Authority has agreed to conduct an urgent review of the fuel market to ensure drivers are getting a fair deal.