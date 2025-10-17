Continental Market: Exotic food and goods arrive in Sheffield as popular market opens up near Fargate
The market has moved in at the top of Fargate, close to Sheffield Town Hall, and will run until the close of business on Saturday afternoon (October 18).
It is offering street food ranging from tiramisu to corn dogs, and international flavours including Caribbean and Mexican food.
And stalls are selling goods including jewellery and leather items.
Akhter Mehmood, of Wok Man, is among those trading at the market.
He said his authentic Chinese food stall was a regular visitor the the city and it is proving popular again this time.
He has been coming twice a year to Sheffield for a couple of years.
He said: “The people of Sheffield like this food, and we have some very regular and loyal customers here.”
Jai Tailor, whose AB Gold stall is selling bottled rum, said he is pleased to be in Sheffield.
“We’re here until Saturday, so you can catch us tomorrow and on the weekend. We’ve had loads of interest and there a lot of people knocking around, so that’s good to see,” he said.