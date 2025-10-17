Exotic flavours have arrived in Sheffield with a Continental Market hitting the streets.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market has moved in at the top of Fargate, close to Sheffield Town Hall, and will run until the close of business on Saturday afternoon (October 18).

Akhter Mehmood, at the Wok Man stall at the Continental Market in Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

It is offering street food ranging from tiramisu to corn dogs, and international flavours including Caribbean and Mexican food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And stalls are selling goods including jewellery and leather items.

Akhter Mehmood, of Wok Man, is among those trading at the market.

He said his authentic Chinese food stall was a regular visitor the the city and it is proving popular again this time.

He has been coming twice a year to Sheffield for a couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The people of Sheffield like this food, and we have some very regular and loyal customers here.”

Jai Tailor, whose AB Gold stall is selling bottled rum, said he is pleased to be in Sheffield.

“We’re here until Saturday, so you can catch us tomorrow and on the weekend. We’ve had loads of interest and there a lot of people knocking around, so that’s good to see,” he said.