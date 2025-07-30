Cole Brothers: Huge mural planned for John Lewis building to stop city centre being a 'dump'

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 30th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST
A huge mural is set to be painted on the former Cole Brothers department store to combat graffiti which is seen as dragging the city centre down.

The artwork is earmarked for the wall at the back of the former John Lewis store on Burgess Street.

Painted by established artist, Kid Acne, it would state: ‘Walk in your purpose and trust in the process’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A mural is planned on the John Lewis building to combat graffiti.placeholder image
A mural is planned on the John Lewis building to combat graffiti. | FSCC

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

A planning application has been submitted by the Friends of Sheffield City Centre.

It states: “The Cole Brothers building is repeatedly graffiti tagged. Apart from defacing a listed building and impacting on the wider setting of the City Centre Conservation Area, the general public see this ‘scrawl’ as an indication of Sheffield City Centre being run down and subsequently call it a dump’.

The application adds: “Street art murals are generally widely valued and loved by the Sheffield public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A mural on the car park ramp would create interest and cover up the tagging. Kid Acne is an established Sheffield artist who understands and respects the graffiti tagging culture. As such, his murals tend to be left alone, so the risk of over tagging is minimal.”

John Lewis closed with the loss of 299 jobs in 2021.

The building was listed in 2022.

Developer Urban Splash was granted a 250-year lease from owner Sheffield City Council in 2024.

Related topics:John LewisSheffieldSheffield City CouncilCultureJobs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice