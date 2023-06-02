The Closed Shop, on Commonside, Upperthorpe, has been closed since the start of the week, after Stancil Brewery’s lease on the venue came to an end. But the owner, Star pubs, says it plans to re-open the venue later in the summer.

During its six years run by Stancil, the pub was well known for real ale beers, brewed in Sheffield by what is a locally based brewery, which also operates the Albion pub, near Bramall Lane.

One resident said on social media they had turned up for the venue’s popular quiz night, but arrived to find it shut up, while another suggested it was going to become a Wetherspoons, which Weatherspoons today denied.

The Closed Shop, Commonside, Sheffield. Picture: Chris Ethells

One regular told The Star they had walked past the venue on Bank Holiday Monday and noticed that it appeared to be shut, although there was no sign to say it was closed. They added: “It’s sad if Stancil won’t be running it any more – they always had a great selection of good beers on draft there.”

The pub company which owns the venue, Star Pubs and Bars, said in a statement: “There will be a change of management at The Closed Shop pub in Commonside in July. Temporary managers will run the pub while we seek someone to take it on long term.