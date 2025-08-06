Once a teen shopping staple, the brand could vanish from UK high streets as changes loom 💔

Claire’s US parent company has filed for bankruptcy for the second time

The UK arm is not directly affected but is now under review

Attempts to sell the 280-store UK business have so far failed

Sources say a UK administration filing is increasingly likely

Some stores could close as part of a possible restructure or sale

The future of a once-thriving high street staple hangs in the balance, as its US parent company files for bankruptcy, sparking fears that UK stores could be next in line for cuts or closures.

For generations of British teenagers, Claire’s Accessories has been a rite of passage — the go-to spot for getting your ears pierced, picking up sparkly jewellery, and loading up on scrunchies and hair clips before a school disco.

But now, the American-owned fashion and jewellery chain has entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware, citing rising debt, dwindling footfall, and a challenging retail landscape.

It’s the second time Claire’s has filed for bankruptcy, following a similar move in 2018.

Despite wiping $1.9 billion (£1.4bn) from its books during its last restructuring, the company says it's been hit hard by weak consumer spending and ongoing supply chain issues.

Claire’s CEO Chris Cramer said the decision to file for bankruptcy was “difficult but necessary” given the brand’s current financial obligations, rising competition, and the ongoing shift away from brick-and-mortar retail.

“Our employees have continued to work diligently in a constantly evolving consumer landscape to deliver amazing products and experiences for our customers,” he said.

“We remain committed to serving our customers and partnering with our vendors and landlords in other regions during this time.”

The accessories chain is alsofacing the prospect of administration in the UK, as attempts to sell its 300-store British business appear to be faltering.

What does it mean for UK stores?

Claire’s currently operates around 280 UK stores as part of a global network of more than 2,700 outlets across 17 countries. While the UK arm is not directly affected by the US bankruptcy proceedings, its future is now under review.

According to reports, Claire’s has brought in advisers from Interpath to explore a possible sale or restructuring of its UK business, but has so far failed to attract a viable buyer, according to Sky News.

Retail turnaround firm Hilco, the owner of Lakeland, was reportedly among those interested in acquiring the UK operations, but is now understood to have pulled out, with other potential buyers also walking away due to the scale of the company’s financial challenges.

Sources told Sky that a formal administration filing this month is becoming increasingly likely.

Could your local Claire’s close?

For now, all UK stores remain open, and customers can still shop in-store and online. But with the business undergoing a strategic review, some locations could be vulnerable to closure.

Those in underperforming shopping centres or high streets already hit hard by wider retail decline are particularly likely to be affected by any future moves to shutter British branches of Claire’s

More updates are expected in the coming months, but shoppers and fans alike are being urged to make the most of Claire’s while they still can.

