Cheapest Sheffield city centre parking spots shared by readers - with many giving up on the centre altogether

Do you think reducing the number of vehicles in the centre is a good thing?

By Chloe Aslett
Published 9th Apr 2024, 13:42 BST

Expensive parking charges in or close to city centres is nothing new, but some shoppers claim that a perfect storm of deterrents has stopped them coming into Sheffield city centre altogether.

Meadowhall with hundreds of shops and free parking next door, the convenience of online shopping, and the cost of living crisis highlighting those little expenses throughout the day have all been cited by readers as reasons to dodge the city centre altogether.

Luckily, not everyone feels put off, particularly those who are happy to leave their car behind. The tram and bus networks serve many residential areas of the city perfectly well, and Park & Ride services (including Halfway, Malin Bridge and Nunnery Square) offer a good compromise.

The new Sheffield Connect shuttle buses around town are also a much-appreciated addition the centre.

That said, many people still either want or need to get to the in or close to Sheffield City Centre by driving directly, so with the help of readers’ suggestions, we have put together the list below to highlight seven of the cheapest parking options.

Charges from Monday to Saturday are 80p for an hour, and £7.50 for the whole day.

1. Arundel Street

Park on Blast Lane, by the canal, and walk into town: Free, 10 minute walk.

2. Blast Lane

Park on residential streets close to Park Hill, such as St John's Road or Granville Road: Free, 20 minute walk.

3. Close to Park Hill

Park on Worthing Rd and walk down the canal: Free, 30 minute walk.

4. Worthing Road

