Plans to open a new Steel Cauldron café on Chapel Walk have been ditched – due to the massive rise in energy bills.

Rob Downham, who runs the Steel Cauldron café in Broomhill with wife Nikki, had planned to create a second branch of their magic-themed venue in the site formerly occupied by Andews Tea Rooms.

But today he told The Star that would not be going ahead at present because of the massive increase that they have seen in energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Andrews Tea Rooms near Fargate

Plans to open a new Steel Cauldtron café on Chapel Walk, pictured, have been ditched – due to the massive rise in energy bills. Picture: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We are having problems with utility costs. Despite all the money the Government has said it has spent, they have gone up from about £350 a month to about £5,000 a month. We had been looking at a second café at what used to be Andrews Tea Rooms, with help from the council’s ReNew funding that was in place to help that area. We had a bid accepted after putting in an application in June.”

But he said he had now realised that he would not be able to pay ‘ludicrous’ energy bills on two locations, pulling out on the day the Government announced it would be scaling back support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added he was keen to help regenerate Sheffield city centre, and felt their business model of families sharing and activity and having something to eat would have worked well in the city centre.

“I desperately want Sheffield city centre to improve, but at present, we need to be putting all our efforts into making sure our business in Broomhill is all right,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to open a new Steel Cauldtron café on Chapel Walk have been ditched – due to the massive rise in energy bills. PIctured are Rob Downham and his wife Nikki, who run The Steel Cauldron cafe in Broomhill. Photo: The Steel Cauldron

“It would help massively if the Government cut VAT for small hospitality businesses. But there also needs to be a call to action to the public to try to use local businesses – we desperately need people to spend in local small businesses in Sheffield so they can keep operating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed second venue was set to open in the spring.

Spooner Road Broomhill

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original Steel Cauldron, on Spooner Road, in Broomhill, sells themed food and drinks, and organises activities such as ‘meet the animal’ sessions, crafting and magic workshops for youngsters, with cocktail nights and live music for adults.