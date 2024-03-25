Cases of wine on sale for £20 after Sheffield firm Hallamshire Wines ceases trading
Twelve-bottle cases of wine are being auctioned off for £20 after a Sheffield company ceased trading.
Hallamshire Wines, of Penistone Road, Grenoside, has folded after 30 years and stock is being sold pending the appointment of liquidators.
It includes 190 cases of white, red and rose wine. Most are 12-bottle and have a starting price of £20.
Auctioneers Walker Singleton is hosting an online sale. Bidding has started and closes at 12pm on Thursday, April 4.
Director, Stephen Jones, said: "As a family business, Hallamshire Wines established a reputation for stocking good quality wines from all over the world, offering bidders the chance to buy a case or two of their favourite bottle!"
Hallamshire Wines was set up in 1994 and run by Richard and Julie Ibbotson, their daughters Emma and Charlotte, and Jamie Christian.
The website states: "We are a family-owned business that has always had a passion for wine as we think it’s a great way to bring people together, whether that’s with family & friends, at home or at a favourite local restaurant.
"We strive to provide top quality wines from around the globe whatever your special occasion may be – we hope you enjoy – Cheers!"
