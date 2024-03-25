Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twelve-bottle cases of wine are being auctioned off for £20 after a Sheffield company ceased trading.

Hallamshire Wines, of Penistone Road, Grenoside, has folded after 30 years and stock is being sold pending the appointment of liquidators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It includes 190 cases of white, red and rose wine. Most are 12-bottle and have a starting price of £20.

Hallamshire Wines of Penistone Road, Grenoside, has folded after 30 years and stock is being sold pending the appointment of liquidators.

Auctioneers Walker Singleton is hosting an online sale. Bidding has started and closes at 12pm on Thursday, April 4.

Director, Stephen Jones, said: "As a family business, Hallamshire Wines established a reputation for stocking good quality wines from all over the world, offering bidders the chance to buy a case or two of their favourite bottle!"

Hallamshire Wines was set up in 1994 and run by Richard and Julie Ibbotson, their daughters Emma and Charlotte, and Jamie Christian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website states: "We are a family-owned business that has always had a passion for wine as we think it’s a great way to bring people together, whether that’s with family & friends, at home or at a favourite local restaurant.