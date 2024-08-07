Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Sheffield garden centre has closed down after decades operating from its popular site.

Bosses have confirmed the closure of Burncross Garden Centre, in Chapeltown, with many customers expressing sadness at its loss.

The shop had been run for 32 years from the same site at Burncross Road, and has been a popular place to go among local residents over the decades.

However, the shop closed for the last time at the end of July 31, and staff have now emptied the building.

The centre said in a statement: “We would like to thank all of our customers for your support over the 32 years of running our family owned business.”

Expressions of sadness over the closure have circulated on social media, along with speculation that the shop may open again at another venue. There is no confirmation of this.

Craig Gamble Pugh, East Ecclesfield ward councillor on Sheffield Council, said that he had been surprised to hear of the closure of the popular business.

He said: “A lot of people really loved that nursery, and I am certainly going to miss it myself. I know that there had been some concern about the amount of parking that was available there.”

He said he had been in touch with officials at the council to see if there would be any premises available that would be a suitable site, if there there was any interest in opening the business at another location.

“It is definitely going to be missed,” he added.