Hercules had been the longest serving café in Crookes until it closed several months ago during the pandemic, having been trading for 20 years until then, selling hot and cold meals and Belgian chocolates.

But signs have now gone up on the former building, on the main road through Crookes, for the new business, which will be a burger joint called Brill Burger.

Workmen are still in the building completing the fitting out of the building.

Local residents say the table area from the previous café appears to have been taken out, with a long counter installed, with space for just a few bar stools.

The sign which has been installed above the door describes the venue as ‘gourmet’.

The change to becoming a takeaway has was approved by Sheffield Council’s planning department earlier this month.

Officials who looked at the plans said the change would entail both later and potentially noisier trading than the previous use as a cafe, and warned it could mean noise later into the night for people living close by.

The man behind the project, Ramazan Kilic, said the opening hours would be between 8am and 11.30pm, which council officials said was considered to be at the margins of reasonable opening hours given the position within a district centre location. But they said that because there were a number of pubs and restaurants in the local area it was unlikely to result in significant disruption to local residents.

He has said the project will create at least four jobs.

