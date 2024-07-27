Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Sheffield indoor play centre has closed leaving parents scrambling to rebook parties.

Buccaneer’s Bay on Foxhill Industrial Estate is in the hands of an insolvency business, according to messages on its website.

On its Facebook page, a final post states: “Thank you to our loyal customers who have visited us over the years; it's sad to say goodbye but our voyage has sadly come to an end.”

Bucaneer's Bay in Foxhill has closed as the school holidays start | Google

Responding, a parent wrote: “I have a party on 2nd August and have paid the deposit. I literally rang last week and no one mentioned anything!! I have sent out invites as well! Someone needs to get in touch asap.”

Another said: “We had my daughter’s birthday party booked there and have had no communication from them as of yet.

“We’ve managed to find another venue, and thankfully she’s not too upset about it (phew!).”

Buccaneer’s Bay was a large pirate-themed activity centre with games, rides and a bouncy castle. It used to be Castaway’s Cove.

The website now states: “The business has ceased trading as of 22/07/2024. Creditors enquiries should be sent to: JT Maxwell Limited, Unit 1 Lagan House, 1 Sackville Street, Lisburn, BT27 4AB; [email protected]; Derbyshire office: 01457 600 796.

“Thanks to all our guests over the years for your custom.”